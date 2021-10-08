Vietnam Veterans in Carthage honored for service

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some veterans were honored for their service, today, in Carthage.

The Mid-America Army Security Agency has more than 100 alumni members throughout the Midwest. The organization picks different stops to allow veterans to attend at a location that is convenient for them.

Today, it was the Vietnam Memorial in Central Park. Veterans who served from 1955 to 1975 were honored.

“We have a little slogan that goes with our group — we say about ourselves, ‘We were never here, we were never there, we don’t exist.’ As a function of that, this has become a big deal to me. It’s important to me to be able to help get this recognition out to the Vietnam generation people whether they were part of our unit or not,” said Tony Scaduto, Co-Chair, Mid-America Army Security Agency Alumni.

In recent years, the alumni group has also stopped in Joplin.