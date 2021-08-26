Video of Boston Dynamics robots on Mizzou’s campus goes viral on TikTok

People take pictures and videos of Boston Dynamics Robot Dog named “Spot” during a presentation on the last day of the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 7, 2019. – Europe’s largest tech event Web Summit is held at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon from November 4 to November 7. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A University of Missouri student’s TikTok video of the school’s four-legged Boston Dynamics robots going for a walk has gone viral.

The university purchased them for its College of Engineering. They are seen in the video from sophomore Mary Hennessey walking next to students. The audio underneath the video is from American Horror Story. Actress Sarah Paulson can be heard screaming, “Help! The killer is escaping!” from AHS’ second season Asylum.

The video has been viewed over 254,000 times.

The robots are called LEGACY ROBOTS and cost approximately $98,400.

TikTok users commented on the video, “Omg what breed are they,” “why am I actually terrified,” “THAT’S THE THING FROM BLACK MIRROR,” among others.