PITTSBURG, Kans. — A local hospital wants you to know about a way you can get to the facility for free.

It’s called the Via Christi Care Van at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.

Availability is first come first serve within 30 miles of Pittsburg. The van is available Monday through Friday for patients who need a ride to and from all Ascension Via Christi sites as well as private provider offices in the Via Christi medical staff.

“It was started many years ago as a way to help our patients get the care they need. Transportation is one of the obstacles to healthcare and providing that transportation assists our patients in making sure they get the care they need,” said Charlotte Russell, Director of Physician Operations.

You can schedule a ride by calling 620-232-0388.

You can schedule appointments by calling from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M.

In-town transports take place from 8:30 A.M. to 3:15 P.M.

Out-of-town transports are 9 A.M. to 2:30 P.M.