PARSONS, Ks. — The Parsons Police Department is seeing one of its own receive a huge honor.



Commander Kyle Wiford has been named “Officer of the Year” by VFW Post 704.



Wiford has served in the parsons police department for the past 14 years in different positions, including dispatch, road patrol and investigations.



Currently he serves as the department’s acting commander for the Kansas Combined Anti-Drug Taskforce.

“The overall experience of being through dispatch, through patrol, through investigations, that type of experience has given me a better well-rounded sense of law enforcement,” says Wiford, “To be recognized for any type of service is a blessing, to be recognized by a group of veterans here at the local VFW post, that was quite an honor and privilege to be recognized by that group of individuals.”



Recently Wiford started the Parsons Registered Offender Program, otherwise known as PROP, which focuses on maintaining accountability with area offenders.