VFW monthly brunch helps veterans with travel expenses, lodging

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage residents spend their Sunday morning eating eggs and bacon to help local veterans.

VFW Post 2590 held their monthly brunch Sunday morning.

For just seven dollars, guests had their choice of eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage, and bacon.

All the money raised helps veterans with lodging, travel expenses, or a meal.

Both the Post and its Auxiliary members come together each month to make this event happen.

Dixie Clayton, Auxiliary President, says, They are fantastic. We have regulars, like always, and we have Auxiliary and Post members both that help with the brunch, cooking it, and preparing it and everything. We just all get along together.”

The Auxiliary hopes to raise as much money as they can each brunch to help all veterans in need within the community.