NEVADA, Mo. — A local VFW Post is raising money to celebrate veterans.

This morning the VFW post 2175 in Nevada held its weekly breakfast fundraiser.

The money raised is purchasing birthday gifts for 111 veterans who are living at a local nursing home.

“Some of the folks down there have no family male or female we thought if we bought their birthday gift on that one special day they are so honored that someone has remembered their birthday and they have a personalized gift. When you go to Mount Vernon to the veteran’s home when they see us coming its like they come wheeling over to us to see. they don’t care if the birthday gifts are even for them. they’re just happy to see us,” said Debbie Metcalf, VFW Auxiliary President.

A portion of the proceeds will also go to the building committee, which will use the funds for improvements.

Right now the VFW is working on completing an outdoor entertainment area then they will build a bigger facility on its property.