NEOSHO, Mo. — One organization is helping make lasting memories for hundreds of Veterans around the country.

This morning, it got the chance to give three local men a ride they’ll never forget.

“We want this to be the best day of the rest of their lives, and for a lot of them it is,” said Jeff Klosky, Dream Flight Pilot.

Jeff Klosky is a “Dream Flights” pilot; a volunteer-based organization that takes our country’s Veterans on open cock pit flights as a special way to say thank you.

On Saturday, he took three Veterans from “Gran Villas Residential Care” up into the morning sky.

“It’s very powerful. It means a lot to them. Since we’ve talked about Dream Flight, we talked about their service and their stories are so interesting and what they gave our country is just amazing. We appreciate them greatly and that our country appreciates them greatly,” said Carman Williams, Operator, of Gran Villas Residential Care.

Jeff Klosky is a United States Veteran himself. Saturday’s Dream Flight marked more than 90 flights for him.

The organization alone has held nearly 600 flights just this year.

“Seeing the smiles on faces of our elderly Veterans, we don’t get paid in cash, but we get paid in those smiles. And so, it’s very addictive. It just brings a lot of joy, knowing that you’re bringing joy to somebody else,” said Klosky.

“I think they’d done something that’s good, something that can’t be taken away. It’ll be stuck with me for a long, long time,” said Lloyd Tanner, United States Navy Veteran.

“It was tremendous. Great time to be alive,” said Ron Lacy, United States Navy Veteran.

All three Veterans received a “Dream Flight” hat, signed by Klosky.

“Being able to do something for them, who willingly gave up everything without really asking any questions and they just did it. And so, to be able to connect with them on that is just, it’s so rewarding,” said Klosky.