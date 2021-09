MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The McDonald County School District is offering military veterans free admission to all their sporting events.

This is a way for the school district to say “thank you” for their service.

If you’re a veteran and would like to obtain a free pass, you can do so by going to the district office, or high school and show them your documentation.

These passes will be valid for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.