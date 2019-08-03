Veterans from WWII’s 50th Engineer Combat Battalion reunite in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — Families of WWII veterans traveled to Neosho to reminisce about old times.

The 50th Engineer Combat Battalion from in WWII held its 70th reunion Saturday at the Neosho Best Western.

Every year across the country, the army men and wives get together.

Though only comprised of 50 men in 1950, the reunion is now full of families of veterans that meet to tell the soldiers’ stories of their time in Okinawa, Attu, and Kwajalen.

Sandy Atteberry, daughter of Kermith and Delores Twito, says, “Our dads were over there in WWII and they fought for our country and I’m proud of them. My husband fought in Vietnam and we honor our dads. This is our way of keeping it going, keeping it alive.”

The group will spend the rest of Saturday enjoying each other’s company and going through old photos.

They have already started the planning process for next year’s reunion.