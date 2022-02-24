KSNF/KODE — Multiple area Veteran Clinics will remain closed Friday due to road conditions.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by Scott Whittington, Chief, Community and Public Relations for Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. His statement below:

Due to varying road conditions in our area, the Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Branson, Fort Smith, Harrison, Jay, Joplin, Ozark, and Springfield will remain closed tomorrow, Feb. 25, although we continue to see Veterans through tele-modalities.

The main campus in Fayetteville will run under normal modified operations. Procedures at the Fayetteville main campus will continue as scheduled.

If you have a scheduled procedure tomorrow and do not feel you can safely maintain the appointment, please call the appointment line to reschedule. We continue to recommend a telehealth appointment for those that can be seen virtually.

Our number one priority is the safety of our Veterans and our staff. Please do not risk getting onto the roads if you are in an area that has not been cleared as temperatures will struggle to get above freezing on Friday.

Scott Whittington