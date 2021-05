VERONA, Mo.- Sarah Garbee and Caleb Williams pleaded guilty Monday for their involvement in the death of a three-year-old child.

Court documents say Garbee pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child during a jury trial Monday. Williams submitted an Alford plea for the same charge.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced on July 20, 2021, at 1 p.m.

According to previous reports, the child died from blunt force trauma. Garbee was the child’s mother, and Williams was her boyfriend.