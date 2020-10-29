Vernon County Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body found in residence

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies are investigating a dead body found in a residence on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

According to the press release, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person at a residence on Quail Road in the Southwest area of Vernon County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigations Unit and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office are also apart of this investigation.

Mobile command units have been set up near the crime scene as the investigation continues.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said they don’t believe there is any danger to residents in Vernon County at this time.

This is a developing story.