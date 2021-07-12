Vernon County man arrested after shooting; drugs, firearms seized

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A Vernon County man is in custody after shooting at a structure last Thursday.

Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on E 54 Hwy, east of Dederick Thursday morning after receiving calls of shots being fired.

According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, a structure was struck multiple times after 55-year-old Daniel Sands, of El Dorado Springs, fired a weapon. No injuries were reported.

Daniel Sands

Investigators served a search warrant at Sand’s home that same afternoon and found suspected methamphetamines’ and firearms which were seized.

Sands has been charged with Assault, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Possession of Controlled Substance, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Keeping or Maintaining a Public Nuisance. He is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.