NEVADA, Mo. — Federal funding has helped keep several businesses and communities going over the course of the pandemic.

Now with the American Rescue Plan Act bringing another wave of relief, communities across the country are discussing future spending plans. Vernon County commissioners try to make sure they’re getting the biggest bang for their buck.

“We don’t always get this money available, so we certainly want to make it used the best way possible,” said Cindy Thompson, Vernon County Northern Commissioner.

Federal funding has helped Vernon County commissioners keep the community running over the course of the pandemic.

“Through the CARES Act, Vernon County received a little over two million dollars, that money has been spent through various other entities, other taxing entities, school districts, health departments,” said Joe Hardin, Vernon County Presiding Commissioner

“A lot of businesses, a lot of non-profits, we got those funds to keep them going,” added Thompson.

Another $4.9 million will soon be coming to Vernon County thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. This has Commissioners looking into future spending plans.

“We are in the process of prioritizing how we’re going to spend that. We’re looking at long-term plans and projects, so we’ve got some meetings set up so people can come in and share with us how to use those.”

“Starting I believe next week, maybe two weeks, we’re meeting with a lot of local stakeholders,” said Hardin.

Commissioners are hoping this will help build on the work they’ve done on developing the surrounding community.

“We’ve put a big stress on economic development in the last few years, which is starting to gain some traction. We’re going to reinvest in that and look at infrastructure with our roads and bridges and so on and so forth and just not only maintain what we have done,” added Hardin. “Because we have done a lot of good things but continue to look on in the future and try to progress with the times.”

“We just want to make sure we’re putting that to our best use,” said Thompson.