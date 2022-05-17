VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County officials are currently working on economic development plans.

One of the things they’re doing is conducting an economic development survey. It was launched the first week of May.

Currently, only 40 people have responded.

So far, the main issues identified are poverty rates, low housing rates, and job development. The survey also identified a need to revitalize downtown Nevada and support local businesses.

“We’re going to work on developing incentives and policies that will, you know, work towards more housing stock, more development. We’re going to develop incentives that focus on downtown revitalization, and we’re going to focus on ways to invest in our Industrial Attraction program, so that the community can see a return on those investments,” said Ben Vickers, Vernon County Economic Development.

Vickers is encouraging residents to submit their answers by the end of the month.

They can find that survey by following this link here.