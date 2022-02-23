JOPLIN, Mo.–Emergency crews say slick roads Wednesday morning caused a vehicle to slid off the road and into a creek. It happened around 11 Wednesday morning, just as the roads were starting to get slick. Joplin officials received a 911 call about a vehicle in the water off Murphy Boulevard just south of the Broadway Overpass. Four fire units with ten personnel, as well as METS and Joplin police responded to the scene. Crews were able to use a ladder to extend out to the driver, who climbed out of the vehicle window and used the ladder to get to shore. Authorities say only about a third of the vehicle was actually submerged in water, so the only time the driver was in the water was as they were trying to get to shore. No one was injured in the incident.