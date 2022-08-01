MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans. — One woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Montgomery County over the weekend.

County deputies along with fire and EMS arrived to County Road 5600/Sweeney Hill Dr. and Chism Ln. just northwest of Independence shortly before 7:00 PM on Sunday for a rollover accident.

At the scene authorities found a red 2003 Audi A4 upside down in a ditch and its driver, 40-year-old Amber Beckenholdt, of Elk City, Kansas, dead.

Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation which found that Beckenholdt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. This investigation remains ongoing.