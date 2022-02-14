JOPLIN, Mo. — Today is the most romantic day of the year, but not everyone is feeling the love.

Counselors are seeing an uptick in people needing help around Valentine’s Day.

They say people are reaching out to improve a marriage or to deal with the loss of a spouse.

“People are sad when they are not with their loved one, whether it’s because of a death or breakup,” said Travis Bolin, Counselor at Mt. Hope Christian Counseling

Mt. Hope Christian Counseling in Webb City says they see more people seeking help around Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day can stir up emotions for people who have just recently split from a boyfriend or girlfriend. It can definitely stir up emotions. It’s called trauma triggers. Where there’s like an event or a situation that happens in your life and it brings back memories of the past.”

He says the holiday can also put a strain on relationships.

“Valentine’s day does put pressure on couples. They think you have to buy that perfect gift or you have to go to that perfect restaurant to have your valentine be more happier and pleased. It’s about quality time, not necessarily the gift or how expensive it was but letting them know you care,” said Bolin.

Bolin suggests self-care if you are struggling with the holiday.

“Definitely go buy yourself chocolates. If you don’t have anyone buying your favorite items during Valentine’s Day it’s okay go buy your own.”

Lafayette house says they see more reports of domestic violence after Valentine’s Day.

“If you’re in the cycle of violence, you’re entering probably into the honeymoon phase so there’s a lot of apologies and promises of better things to come. If you are coming out of the cycle it could be a time for manipulation by the abuser,” said Susan Hickam, Lafayette House Executive Director

She says manipulation and empty promises are warning signs of domestic violence.

“Theres always a way out. Listen to your head, listen to your heart, listen to your gut,” said Hickam.

Lafayette House gives survivors a safe place to stay.

If you or someone you know needs help, the abuse hotline is 1-800-416-1772 and is manned 24/7.