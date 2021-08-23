Vaccines required to attend Kauffman Center performances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kauffman Center, Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and Harriman-Jewell Series will require vaccines for all guests who attend shows and events starting September 6.

According to the updated health and safety protocols for the venue, any guest who wishes to attend will be required to have received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination. We are exploring the possibility of accepting digital proof of vaccination images. Presenting physical vaccination card is required at this time. Photo ID may be requested – such as a government-issued photo ID, school photo ID or passport – to be present with proof of vaccination upon entry to the venue. KAUFFMAN CENTER

The Kauffman Center will not accept a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

The Kansas City Ballet said all tickets for their shows are refundable prior to the performance.

At Kansas City Ballet, we’re dedicated to making sure that our patrons, staff and performers are comfortable returning to our performances. We ask that patrons be considerate of the safety of their fellow guests at all times so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe experience at the theatre. KC Ballet is closely monitoring federal, state and local guidelines and our policies and procedures will continue to evolve dependent on COVID-19 status at the time of each event. Visit our Safety & Health Policies for updated information. NUTCRACKER – KANSAS CITY BALLET

“We feel that this measure, hopefully a temporary one, will allow us to welcome audiences safely back into the Kauffman Center,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said. “It’s clear that all of us in the community need to work together to successfully combat this virus and end the pandemic. We hope that our guests will be comforted by our joint efforts to keep our patrons safe.”

Masks will continue to be mandatory for guests inside the venue unless actively eating or drinking in designated areas, regardless of vaccination status.