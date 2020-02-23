UTV Crash Claims Life of Child

JASPER Co., Mo.– A UTV crash claims the life of a toddler in Jasper county on Saturday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the incident took place around 5 P.M.

One adult and three juveniles were all on the UTV on private property on County Lane 121, when it lost control.

Ages for the children were 8-years-old, another child was said to be aged between 16 to 18 months, and the other was an infant that was being held by the adult.

The 8-year-old was operating the UTV when it lost control, causing the 16 to 18 month old to be ejected from the vehicle and hit.

All three children were taken to Mercy Hospital in Carthage.

The child struck by the UTV was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The adult was uninjured.

This incident is still under investigation.