USDA to allot resources for under-served areas

The USDA is working to enhance conservation measures for farmers and ranchers nationwide.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service will designate $35 million to help areas with limited resources or farmers just beginning their career, tribal departments, and veteran farmers as well.

The department is asking for these groups to submit project proposals targeting how they will use natural resources to further conservation in the farming industry.

Those selected can earn a grant ranging from $250,000 to $1 million.

For groups using technology tools in their projects, they can earn $500,000 to $1 million.

Applications to earn the grant must be submitted by February 7.

