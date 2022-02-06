KANSAS — The US Department of Agriculture is investing 2.77 million dollars into 12 rural businesses across Kansas.



Three of the projects will be located in Southeast Kansas.



$745,476 will be going Neosho County Community College in Chanute.



This will help renovate and expand the programming at the Neosho County Innovation & Technology Center.



The upgrade is expected to help train 50 students and support 75 community partners within its first year of operations.



In McCune, $184,000 will help expand and improve operations at Schencker Family Farms.



Finally the Columbus business Blackberry Moon Produce will receive over $48,850 to expand its vegetable facility.