FORT SCOTT, Kans. — A southeast Kansas school district is announcing their new superintendent.

The USD 234 Board of Education announced their selection of Destry Brown as the new superintendent. Board President James Wood said Brown emerged through a thorough search process.

“The Board is certain in our choice of My. Brown and confident that under his leadership USD 234 will again to be recognized as having a culture of student success, employee appreciation and community pride,” said Wood.

“I am so excited to be the new superintendent in my hometown! I look forward to serving the students, teachers, the Board and the rest of the Tiger community. The Fort Scott school system has a rich history and tradition of excellence. I am humbled to think that I will be a part of continuing this tradition. The district has amazing staff and students as well as a super supportive community. All of those things working together will make being the superintendent in Fort Scott a joy and a pleasure. I am excited for the opportunity to become reacquainted with the Fort Scott community and to become a part of the Tiger Family once again,” said Brown.

Brown has served as a teacher, administrator, elementary principal, and educator of educators, in addition to superintendent of schools in both Pittsburg and Frontenac.

Brown will take the reins on July 1, 2022, after the resignation of Ted Hessong at the end of the 2021-22 school year.