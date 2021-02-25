UScellular Donates $8,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri Through Holiday Trade-In Campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. (Feb. 25, 2021) – UScellular has donated $8,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri thanks to its customers in the region. As part of UScellular’s “Give with US” campaign, the company pledged $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every device that was traded in during the month of December, up to $100,000. In addition to receiving credit for their trade-in, customers were able to support a Boys & Girls Club in their region of the country.

With customers eclipsing 20,000 total trade-ins, UScellular donated the full $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The donation was dispersed directly to eight Clubs in UScellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas, including the $8,000 donation in Joplin.

“UScellular is continually looking for ways to give back and to help those in our community, but this time, we wanted to include our customers as well,” said Eric Stuckemeyer, store manager for UScellular in Joplin. “Through our trade-in program, consumers can earn money for devices they no longer need while also helping our environment by keeping them out of a landfill. Most importantly, through this campaign, our customers were able to support an essential nonprofit like the Boys & Girls Club when it’s needed the most.”

In addition to UScellular’s $100,000 donation, HYLA Mobile, an Assurant company, also donated $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of America’s national organization.

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $19.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to non-profit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach. For more information about the company’s trade-in program, go to https://www.uscellular.com/deals/trade-in.