BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — The scheduled expansion of highway 166 has been delayed.



The Kansas Department of Transportation announced construction will instead start at the beginning of April.



The plan is to close the highway at the intersection with 5 Mile Avenue East of Baxter Springs.



A detour will take place using US highway 400 and Alternate Route 69.



The closure is expected to last until June.



This is part of a larger expansion project by KDOT.



By may 2024, the department hopes to expand highway 166 into four lanes, and install two interchanges from highway 400 to the Kansas-Missouri state line.