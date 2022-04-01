JOPLIN, Mo. — US Cellular donates 35 hotspots to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri .

The donation is apart of the “After School Access Project” that US Cellular takes part in. The total donation equates to $37,000 that will help put an end to the “homework gap” among students without access to reliable internet at home.

US Cellular has also pledged to donate $13 million in hotspots across their markets after seeing the need and the difference these programs have made.

“There are a lot of kids who just don’t have access to internet, and we see kids from ages 6-18 and you know and a lot of online assignments this year,

for them to do their homework at home or anywhere is very beneficial,” said Amia Warren-Development Coordinator.

“One of the biggest things that we’re really trying to do is just have that local outreach and really help the communities that we serve in,” said James Thayer-US Cellular Store Manager Joplin.

So far through the “After School Access Project” US Cellular has donated 2,800 hotspots to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs totaling a $2.6 million investment.