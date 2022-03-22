JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has released the name of the individual killed in a structure fire last week.

JPD identified the victim as Aaron T. Simons, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri as the only fatality in the Joplin fire that left another man with burns. Simons passed away on March 18th. Next of kin has been notified and there are no criminal charges anticipated in this case, JPD said.

Personnel with the Joplin Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene after 4:30 on Thursday, March 17th, in the 1400 block of south Virginia. The fire threw smoke high into the air (below) but was extinguished quickly. The Joplin Fire Marshal’s official statement that the fire was “accidental as a result of metal grinding near combustible materials.”