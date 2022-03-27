BAXTER SPRINGS, KS. — Law enforcement from two states respond to a shooting between a suspect and police.

Just after 7:00 p.m. (3/26), officers from the Baxter Springs Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of Wyandotte Avenue in Baxter Springs.

When officers arrived on the scene, one man began shooting from inside a camper trailer residence.

Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves says that suspect then began to shoot at law enforcement.

The incident ended just before midnight, however at this time, Sheriff Groves could not confirm the suspect’s name, or if that suspect is currently alive or deceased.

Despite many gunshot rounds being fired, no officers were injured during the shootout.

Now that it’s no longer an active shooting situation, Sheriff Groves says that it’s safe for law enforcement to begin the process of investigating the crime scene.

The processing of the crime scene will take place throughout the rest of tonight and into Sunday (3/27) by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Baxter Springs Police.

Baxter Springs Police, Cherokee County Sheriff’s, Joplin Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation all responded to the scene of the shootout.

