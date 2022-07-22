Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Hill of Carthage, Missouri in connection with a deadly crash near Grand Falls in Joplin on Saturday (7/16).

JOPLIN, Mo. — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash near Grand Falls in Joplin last weekend (7/16).

Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Hill of Carthage today (7/22).

He’s being held in the Joplin City Jail on allegations of involuntary manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, second degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and driving with a suspended license.

An investigation determined Hill was drunk and crashed the car he was driving last Saturday (7/16) around 2:00 a.m. near Grand Falls at 5400 Riverside Drive.

Three people were in that vehicle.

19-year-old Keenan Reed of Carthage was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hill and a juvenile were both injured.

ORIGINAL STORY

JOPLIN, Mo. — A teen killed in a weekend crash has been identified.

19-year-old Keenan Reed of Carthage died at the scene early Saturday morning (7/16), near Grand Falls in Joplin.

Another juvenile passenger that was taken to the hospital has since been released.

The driver of the vehicle is still stable in the hospital.

Joplin Police continue to investigate the crash.