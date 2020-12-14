UPDATE: Pittsburg Robbery Suspect Dies in Crawford Co. Custody

PITTSBURG, Kans. — An update has been made in the Pittsburg robbery case from last Friday.

Following an armed robbery in Pittsburg Friday morning, William T. Haddan, 46, of Pittsburg, was taken into police custody. You can read our full article on the arrest here: Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested; Search Warrant of suspect’s home reveals he could be linked to other similar crimes across region

Early Monday morning, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying they found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell. The inmate, William T. Haddan, was given aid by Correctional Officers and local EMS but was pronounced dead shortly after by the Deputy County Coroner.

KSBI was notified and is now investigating the death according to the statement.

