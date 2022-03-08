JOPLIN, Mo—The Jasper County Coroner has confirmed that one officer and the suspect from Tuesday’s shooting has died from their injuries. Jasper County Coroner Randy Nance could not release the names of those who died because of the sensitive nature of the situation. The City of Joplin has called a 9 AM press conference Wednesday to release more information on the incident.

It all started with a call to police around 1:22 Tuesday afternoon. The caller reporting a disturbance in the area of the Buckle store near 4th and Range Line.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with police officers. That individual was next spotted at 9th and Connecticut, which led to shots fired between the suspect and officers.

