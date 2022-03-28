"Suspect used several guns to fire over 90 rounds."

Law enforcement gather after responding to a shootout between a suspect and police in Baxter Springs, KS (3/26)

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released more information on a shooting that claimed three lives.

Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday (3/26), officers from the Baxter Springs Police Department responded after a woman called 9-1-1 requesting help at 340 Wyandotte Avenue in Baxter Springs, due to an ongoing domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door of the residence, which was a pull behind camping trailer.

37-Year-Old Eli Crawford, a resident of Baxter Springs, answered the door but after seeing it was police, slammed it back shut.

The suspect’s daughter, 2-year-old Clesslynn (Clessie) J. Crawford, then reopened the door.

That’s when 27-year-old, Taylor Shutte of Webb City, ran outside.

Crawford then stepped out and shot Shutte, killing her.

He also began shooting at the four responding officers.

The officers retreated to a safe distance without returning fire, however gunfire from Crawford continued.

Additional law enforcement arrived from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Joplin Police Department’s S.W.A.T. Team.

KBI and the Kansas Highway Patrol also responded.

During the incident, Crawford is believed to have used several guns to fire over 90 rounds from the trailer at responding law enforcement officers.

Around 9:25 p.m., a law enforcement officer fired one round into the camping trailer.

Officers approached the residence and located Eli Crawford deceased inside from a gunshot wound.

Shutte and Clessie Crawford were also discovered deceased from fatal gunshot wounds.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

KBI says they will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting.

Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Cherokee County Attorney for review.

KBI says autopsies are scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.