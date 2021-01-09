UPDATE: Mining project near McClelland Park discussed at public meeting

JOPLIN, Mo. – On November 15, a letter was distributed to Joplin residents who live near a proposed mine plan area. The letter, distributed by Philip Vogel of Riverside Sand and Gravel, notified residents that Riverside Sand and Gravel applied for a permit expansion to mine additional land near McClelland Park.

According to the letter, these operations would take place between Jan. 1, 2021 and August 13, 2030, for a total of nine years.

Due to issues linked to past mining in the area, an online petition was created opposing the project. The petition has now garnered nearly 1,500 signatures.

Upon request, an informal public meeting to discuss the mining project took place at Joplin Avenue Coffee Company on Jan. 6.

The meeting was led by Land Reclamation Program Director at Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Larry Lehman.

Philip Vogel was present as well as Attorney Kory Stubblefield of Stubblefield Law in Springfield, Environmental Attorney Bob Menees of Great Rivers Environmental Law Center in St. Louis, and a room full of Joplin citizens who oppose the mining project.

Vogel gave an informal presentation regarding where the mining would take place, when it would take place, and addressed some concerns.

He stated that the reason for the mining is property development. Vogel wants to build a lake in order to one day build a home on its bluff.

He added that the project is now estimated to take less than nine years and that the mining would only take place approximately five to eight days per year.

“We do everything that we can to minimize our impact on the river,” Vogel said.

The floor was then given to the citizens of Joplin to ask questions and express concerns.

The locals’ concerns included: destruction of beauty/nature, impact on property value, changes in the river flow, flooding and damage to the river, noise and traffic, dust/air pollution causing health concerns, and more.

“My property value has gone down significantly over the past few years that this has been going on. And the regulation states that the property value should be actually getting better… In the last four years, it’s gone down over $20,000. And in town they’ve gone up 30%,” said local resident Leonard Clevenger.

Some residents claim Vogel has put up berms so that Shoal Creek won’t “flood his [Vogel’s] lake again.”

“It’s going to back the flood waters up into our property… It’ll deflect the flood water, it’ll back it up and act as a dam onto our properties…,” said local resident Donald Smith.

Regarding air quality concerns, Vogel claims that the mining process is wet and creates no dust. Citizens disputed that statement based off past experiences in which dust was allegedly present during mining.

But others believe that Vogel has the right to move forward with the mining project.

“I represent the Vogels and our position is that they’ve followed all the rules and regulations as has been required by DNR [Department of Natural Resources]. This is a standard part of the process that we’ve got to go through and we believe that they’ve met all the obligations under the statutes and regulations,” said Kory Stubblefield, Attorney of Stubblefield Law in Springfield.

A final decision regarding the future of the mining project will be made by Lehman in six weeks.