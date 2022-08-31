JOPLIN, Mo. — A fire at a tire warehouse kept the Joplin Fire Department on the scene for more than twelve hours.

Last night around 8 p.m., firefighters arrived at “Ozarko Tire” on Highway 43, just south of Joplin.

Upon arrival, they found the structure fully involved in flames and thick, black smoke.

Because of the large amount of tires burring inside the facility, the Joplin Fire Department had to call in several tanker trucks from Carl Junction and Duenweg to continuously carry water in from several different hydrants that surrounded nearby Petro Truck Stop.

Deputy Fire Chief, Andy Nimmo with the Joplin Fire Department said crews had the fire out before noon today.

Due to the toxicity from the the burning tires, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources was called to the scene, testing the water runoff from the overnight blaze.

Deputy Chief Nimmo said the Ozarko Tire facility is a complete loss.

Currently, the cause of that fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

