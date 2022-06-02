BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — On Thursday (6/2), the Cherokee County Attorney’s office released a statement regarding the investigation into the deaths that occurred during a stand-off with police in March.

Cherokee County Attorney Nathan Coleman met with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to discuss the investigation into the deaths of Taylor Shutte, Eli Crawford, and Clesslynn Crawford, in Baxter Springs.

The Cherokee County Attorney’s office will review the investigation and notify the public when they finalize a charging decision.