Update in Lamar murder case; Search for one suspect continues

LAMAR, Mo. — There are new charges in a Lamar murder case.

Two more suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terry Harless.

David Morris

26-year-old Tre Ackerson of Joplin was charged in the case and is in custody at the Jasper County jail; he was in custody for unrelated charges when this warrant was served.

There’s also a warrant for 33-year-old David W. Morris of Duenweg who is not in custody at this time.

If you have information about his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement, or the Lamar Police Department at (417) 682-3546.

Last week, 27-year-old Lane Bronson of Webb City was formally charged with second degree homicide for the murder of Harless on July 13, 2020.

Bronson is currently in custody at the Vernon County Jail with no bond.