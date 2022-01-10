UPDATE: Details released in fiery 20th & Rangeline single-car fatality crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police are providing more details into a single-vehicle fatality crash that took place on 20th Street Friday afternoon.

Before the crash, JPD had finished responding to an incident regarding child custody issues near the Joplin Public Library at 1901 E. 20th St.

While no arrests or criminal reports were made one of the parties that left the scene was that of an adult man who went eastbound on 20th.

Shortly after, JPD received a 911 call for a vehicle that struck a pole and was now on fire near 20th and Rangeline.

Authorities along with JFD, and METS arrived to the location but pronounced the driver dead at the scene. This driver was identified as, 31-year-old David R. Pulsipher, of Joplin.

JPD was able to confirm Pulsipher was one of the same persons they had talked to prior near the Joplin Public Library.

The preliminary crash investigation by the JPD Major Crash Team show the vehicle going eastbound on 20th approaching Rangeline only to strike a right turn island, then a traffic light support barrier where it would stop and catch fire.

This crash is still under investigation and we will provide more information as details emerge.