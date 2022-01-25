Pittsburg Police arrest two suspects in Aggravated Burglary case

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police believe they have arrested the second man responsible for an aggravated battery and robbery offense last week.

Early Tuesday afternoon officers with PPD spotted a man matching the description of a suspect from the Jan. 18th incident that left a man with injuries. This man, now identified as 35-year-old Russell L. Huff, of Pittsburg, was found on the 500 block of W. Forest St. in Pittsburg.

Officers “made contact” with Huff but took him into custody without further incident and was transported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

Huff was arrested for Felony Aggravated Battery, Felony Aggravated Robbery, Felony Aggravated Burglary, Misdemeanor Theft, and Misdemeanor Criminal Carrying of a Weapon. Huff is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

The first suspect, 33-year-old Jeremiah L. Wools, also of Pittsburg, was located on January 19th. Authorities found him in the suspect vehicle – a white Ford F-150 – at a residence in the 900 block of S. Walnut St. in Pittsburg.

Wools faces the same list of charges as Huff and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond as well.