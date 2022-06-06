BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The search for three jail escapees in Barry County has been turned over to the U.S Marshals Service.

Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford, and Christopher Blevins escaped from the Barry County Jail early Friday morning.

Officials say they now believe all three men are out of the Four State area, and that all three should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1.