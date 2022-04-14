Driver suffers "moderate injuries" after crashing through utility poll, leaving hundreds in the dark

A black 2015 Subaru Forester lands upside down in a field, after the driver leaves the road and crashes through a utility poll, totaling the vehicle.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol releases the official crash report from a single vehicle accident that occurred this afternoon (4/14).

According to the report, 48-year-old Kyle Ollis of Miami, was transported to Freeman Hospital with “moderate injuries,” when he slammed his 2015 Subaru Forester into a utility poll that was located on the north side of Apricot Drive in northwest Newton County.

You can read more about the accident by checking out the original story, which can be found here.

The map shows the location of a single vehicle crash that occurred Thursday afternoon (4/14) on Apricot Drive, near Antelope Road, in northwest Newton County, Missouri.

The crash report stated that the accident on Apricot Drive (four miles west of Joplin) occurred just before 3:30 p.m. this afternoon (4/14) when Ollis traveled off the right side of the road, down and embankment, and then struck a utility poll and a fence, before overturning.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT

Crash Causes Power Outage To Hundreds

After the passenger vehicle slammed through the utility poll on Apricot Drive, hundreds of people found themselves in the dark.

Jillian Curtis, a Spokesperson with Liberty Utilities said around 450 of their customers were without power for several hours.

The car crash caused power to go out for those living along and south of 32nd Street, near Central City Road, as well as those who live in the area of the accident, mostly in he vicinity of Apricot Road.

Curtis said power was fully restored to their Liberty Utilities customers around 6:00 p.m. this evening.