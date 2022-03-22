CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local career fair is fast approaching, with the goal of helping to fill many job openings that local businesses currently have.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce will host the career fair on Wednesday, March 30th.

It will take place at the Carthage Nazarene Church (located at 2000 Grand Avenue) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Local businesses such as CDL Electric, H.E. Williams, Leggett & Platt, Butterball and many more will be on hand, accepting resume’s and applications.

A full list of participating businesses may be found by clicking here, or by calling the Carthage Chamber at 417-358-2373.

“We are very happy to partner with local businesses and I am glad that we can partner together to host this career fair.” says Julie Reams, President and CEO of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

“We know there are many openings in our local businesses and I am glad we can partner together to host this career fair. We hope that businesses will find the workforce they need to fill some key positions,” says Reams.