ANDERSON, Mo. — An old Fourth of July tradition is coming back to the City of Anderson this year.

Nearly 40 years ago was the last time a public fireworks display was held inside city limits. Over the last few years, city leaders have dreamed of bringing the event back.

That dream becomes a reality this Friday evening.

A Fourth of July celebration will be held at the Robert Corcoran Sports Complex starting at 6 pm.

Guests can enjoy food trucks and carnival games with the big fireworks show set to go off at dusk.

Anderson Mayor Rusty Wilson says this year’s event may be a sign of things to come for future Fourth of July events.

“This year, we’re just kind of bringing it back, getting the feel of it, and hopefully next year we’ll be able to have a full day of enjoyment and fun,” said Mayor Wilson.