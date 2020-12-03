University of Missouri Extension begins virtual nutrition lessons for kids

MISSOURI — The University of Missouri Extension office has started a new virtual learning class.

‘Kids in the Kitchen’ is a curriculum that encourages kids to eat healthier meals and snacks. The class gives them a hands-on cooking experience.

Kids learn how to prepare simple healthy foods they can make for themselves and for other family members at home. They also learn about good food safety practices with each lesson.

Schools from Neosho, Seneca, and White Rock have all participated.

“It’s so much fun because I’ve really missed the kids. Like I’ve said before, we’re usually in the classroom with them and I had really missed that connection with them and seeing them. So at least through Zoom we can see them and talk to them,” said Julie Graue, family nutrition educator.

If anyone is interested in participating in the classes, contact 417-455-9500, graueju@missouri.edu, or visit their website.