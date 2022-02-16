JOPLIN, Mo. — The top cop at an area university is stepping down.

It’s not the first time, and it may not even be the last.

Ken Kennedy was a Joplin Police Officer for 22 years before retiring from JPD. But that life of rest and relaxation didn’t last long.

“I started here August 20th of 2001, so I took two days off,” said Kennedy.

But after more than two decades on campus, he’ll be retiring for a second time. But he’ll leave behind a department much different than when he started.

For one thing, all of his men and women are commissioned police officers, and went through the MSSU Police Academy. The cars they drive and equipment they use is more modern than before.

Kennedy also started a women’s self-defense program that has grown into an actual college credit course.

“They learn basics, advanced deflections, weapons deflections, ground defense, multiple attackers, all that stuff through the semester.”

Security cameras are now commonplace, operating all over campus both inside and out. And as part of their university experience course, every student has received training on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

“And they throw items at the face and run up and wrap them up. Well to practice that, we put a face shield on one of the students and throw tennis balls at them to simulate that happening in the class room. So every class on campus has been that in their UE program, so they know exactly what to do if somebody walks in with a weapon,” said Kennedy.

His tenure as chief ends this summer, but he plans to stay involved in law enforcement in some other type of role.