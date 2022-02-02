KSNF — A new web platform is making it easier for area residents to get the help they need without having to physically go to several different agencies.

It’s called the “Care Partner Network” and it allows people in need to access the services provided by organizations closest to them.

The executive director of the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas says it saves a lot of time for Four State organizations to get their information out to residents to find what they need by simply going online.

“Once somebody in is the network and on the platform, if they’re receiving services, they don’t have to go through that whole intake process, maybe they need something else down the road, they’re in the network, and don’t have to provide all that additional information,” said Duane Dreiling, United Way of Southwest Missouri, Southwest Kansas.

He says the network has been in the planning stages for about five years now but is starting to be accessed by more and more partner agencies.