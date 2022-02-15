KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is warning about a scam involving its sold-out Auschwitz Exhibit.

The attraction said it is aware of people who are selling fake tickets to “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” Union Station said the only way to know for sure that tickets are the real deal before you buy them is to get them through its website.

The issue now is that all advance-purchase tickets have sold out, including both general admission and newly released evening weekend tickets.

If you are still hoping to get tickets, Union Station said to subscribe to an email list to be notified if groups cancel a visit and tickets unexpectedly become available. Those tickets will be sold on a first-come basis.

“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.” set a new all-time record for Union Station when it sold more than 330,000 tickets. Union Station said people from all 50 states and six countries have traveled to Kansas City to see the exhibit.

Auschwitz, Germany’s largest concentration camp, was built in 1940. It was a complex of more than 40 camps operated by Nazi Germany where more than 1 million people died.

The Union Station exhibit tells their stories through 21 thematic galleries with 700 original objects and 400 pictures, many of which have never been on display before.

The exhibit opened in June 2021 and has been overwhelmed with ticket demand. Hours were expanded in September, and in November, Union Station leaders announced the exhibit would extend its stay in Kansas City through March 20, 2022.