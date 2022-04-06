JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police Department announced the unexpected passing of Police Officer Mike Gayman.

Officer Gayman was rushed by ambulance to Freeman Hospital after suffering a heart attack at the gym on Friday, April 1st. He fought hard the following days after, however he could not overcome the damage that had been sustained.

Officer Gayman started his career with Joplin Police Department in 1999 and retired in 2019 after 20 years of serving with the JPD.

Soon after retirement, he returned to the City of Joplin and served as an Airport Police Officer.

His career of law enforcement included working for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and serving as Patrol Officer, Detective, and Bailiff for the JPD. He also served on the JPD SWAT Team.

JPD asks the public to keep his wife and children, the men and women of the Joplin Police Department and Joplin Regional Airport, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.