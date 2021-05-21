Unemployment rate is down in Kansas, according to new labor report

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Department of Labor released the latest labor report on Friday, showing a decrease in the state’s unemployment rate.

Preliminary estimates show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in April. This was a decrease from 3.7 percent in March. State labor officials noted a significant change from April of last year, during the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen significant improvement in the unemployment rate throughout the past year, from a historic high of 12.6 percent in April 2020, down to 3.5 percent just twelve months later,” said Secretary Amber Shultz. “Great progress is being made as we are approaching pre-pandemic unemployment rates.”

