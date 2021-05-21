Unemployment rate is down in Kansas, according to new labor report

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Department of Labor released the latest labor report on Friday, showing a decrease in the state’s unemployment rate.

Preliminary estimates show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in April. This was a decrease from 3.7 percent in March. State labor officials noted a significant change from April of last year, during the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen significant improvement in the unemployment rate throughout the past year, from a historic high of 12.6 percent in April 2020, down to 3.5 percent just twelve months later,” said Secretary Amber Shultz. “Great progress is being made as we are approaching pre-pandemic unemployment rates.”

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission