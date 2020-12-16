Unemployment Inches Down in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Unemployment is inching down in Missouri. But it’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The state’s economic development department on Wednesday announced employment increased by 17,400 jobs last month. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% in October to 4.4% in November.

Missouri’s economy is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to the same time last year, the unemployment rate is 1% higher. Employment dropped in Missouri government jobs and the hospitality field.

There were employment gains in trade, transportation and utilities. Employment is also up in education and health care.