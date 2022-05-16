JOPLIN, Mo. — In almost every community in the Four States, you’ll see “Help Wanted” signs up, including many of them in Joplin. But it might be a while before you start seeing those “Now Hiring” signs come down.

Amy Kauffman is the Business Development Coordinator for the MOKAN Partnership. She says some aspects of the local economy, namely manufacturing, is doing so well, there aren’t enough job seekers to fill all the openings.

“We are lucky, our unemployment rate is a little over 2% now which is considered full employment so basically everyone who wants a job has a job. Which is great, which means our people are working, our economy is doing well because of that,” she said.

Kauffman says the down side of that is local companies may have to resort to recruiting workers from outside the Four State area to relocate here.